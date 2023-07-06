Meta Says Threads Will Be Part Of The Fediverse: Here's What That Means

Meta has received quite some enthusiastic response to the launch of Threads, a Twitter rival built atop the foundation of Instagram. It's clear Meta harbors far more ambitious plans, and actually wants Threads to communicate with other social platforms as well. That vision will come to life with the "Fediverse."

Meta defines fediverse as "a social network of different servers operated by third parties that are connected and can communicate with each other." In order to understand the concept of a fediverse, we must first assess how current-generation social media platforms work.

Take, for example, Twitter: It's a centralized platform, which means all user data passes through one central brain. All the interactions — be it tweets, likes, or reposts — remain exclusive to Twitter. A person needs to open the Twitter app or visit its desktop client in order to interact with tweets.

An entirely different approach is a decentralized platform, otherwise known as a fediverse. Mastodon is just one pocket of the fediverse, the fundamental difference here is that Twitter is a platform. A fediverse, on the other hand, is a bunch of social media ecosystems that talk with each other.

To put it in more relatable terms, it's an interconnected web of social media sites. In this case, one of those sites will be Threads. If Meta's plan goes as intended, Threads users will be able to communicate with users on a different social media ecosystem within the fediverse, even if they haven't specifically signed up for Threads.