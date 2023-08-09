12 Essential Apps Every iPhone Owner Should Always Have Installed

As you may already know, the App Store is filled with an abundance of apps, each catering to a variety of interests and needs. From entertainment and lifestyle to everything in between, these options can seem endless at times. However, amidst this sea of apps, it's important to identify those that are useful and will truly enhance your overall iPhone experience.

In the following article, we will cover 12 essential apps every iPhone owner should always have installed. These apps will add convenience as well as assist you in your day-to-day activities. So, get ready to discover tools that can make your iPhone more efficient, features that can unlock hidden abilities, platforms that offer a bounty of resources, and knowledge that can improve your productivity.

While some of these app ideas may seem familiar, we've scoured the web and the App Store to bring you the best iPhone apps optimized for an ideal user experience. You may even find something you've never considered installing before. With that said, it's time to level up your iPhone with all the essential apps you've been missing out on.