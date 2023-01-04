EU Slaps Meta With $414m Fine And Big Advertising Changes May Follow

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others, is facing a new regulatory challenge in the European Union. The company has repeatedly faced legal challenges in its history and has been at the forefront of debates on hot-button issues like privacy, data security, and user rights in digital spaces.

Many of those issues have played out internally. Meta has previously taken steps to deal with major issues like harassment and doxing without external regulators having to step in. Arguably Meta's biggest issue, however, is data security. Facebook in particular has a complex relationship with user data and personalized content that has at times strayed into legally questionable territory.

As of January 4, 2023, Meta has been hit with its potentially most significant legal penalty to date. Courts in the European Union have ruled that some of Facebook's data collection practices violate the rights of EU citizens. The ruling comes with a major fine and large changes to Meta's business model may follow.