ChatGPT's Official App For iPhone Arrives In The App Store

OpenAI has launched an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone. While numerous apps that use the company's GPT 3.5 or GPT 4 models have been available for some time, this is the first instance of an official app cropping up. The app is free and boasts a number of features, including speech recognition powered by one of OpenAI's other products, Whisper.

The company says that your chats, preferences, and everything else linked to your account will carry across platforms. So if you start something good on your iPhone, you can pick it up later via a web browser — and vice-versa. The app seems to be aimed at making ChatGPT more usable while on the move. While the service could previously only be accessed on phones via a web browser or third-party app, a dedicated app may make the experience far more streamlined.

ChatGPT for iOS is available in the United States from today and will roll out to other countries as time goes on. Android users may feel left out by the news, but they shouldn't worry too much. At the bottom of the statement OpenAI issued on the iOS launch, the company promised that an Android app is on its way "soon."