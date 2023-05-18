ChatGPT's Official App For iPhone Arrives In The App Store
OpenAI has launched an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone. While numerous apps that use the company's GPT 3.5 or GPT 4 models have been available for some time, this is the first instance of an official app cropping up. The app is free and boasts a number of features, including speech recognition powered by one of OpenAI's other products, Whisper.
The company says that your chats, preferences, and everything else linked to your account will carry across platforms. So if you start something good on your iPhone, you can pick it up later via a web browser — and vice-versa. The app seems to be aimed at making ChatGPT more usable while on the move. While the service could previously only be accessed on phones via a web browser or third-party app, a dedicated app may make the experience far more streamlined.
ChatGPT for iOS is available in the United States from today and will roll out to other countries as time goes on. Android users may feel left out by the news, but they shouldn't worry too much. At the bottom of the statement OpenAI issued on the iOS launch, the company promised that an Android app is on its way "soon."
The Plus subscription is still a thing
While the iOS app is free to download and does have a couple of features you won't find on the basic desktop model, don't expect to get it all for nothing. It has almost the same limitations the current free version of ChatGPT has, so if you want access to everything or would like to send the bot more messages, you're going to have to pay up.
The benefits of ChatGPT Plus are the same across platforms. Users will be able to send more messages, use more advanced models like GPT-4, and access new features earlier than anyone else. As things stand, that subscription seems to be $20 per month plus tax. It is currently unknown if subscribing through your iPhone will cost extra due to the "Apple Tax" companies pay on transactions that go through the platform.
If that is the case, Apple users could still sign up for Plus on ChatGPT's website, and enjoy its benefits at a slight discount. Like everything else, the subscription is linked to the account you are using for ChatGPT, not your iPhone, and it will be valid on every platform you are using said account on.