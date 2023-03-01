OpenAI Launches Whisper API With New Speech-To-Text Capabilities

For the moment, there may be a lull of the terrifying rhetoric some were able to massage out of the GPT-powered Bing Chat during its preview phase. However, OpenAI still has other interesting developments on the docket, including "Whisper," a machine-learning algorithm that aims to transform the effectiveness of speech-to-text for a multitude of users.

Speech-to-text is far from a new phenomenon. We've used it for years in the form of voice transcription apps and digital assistants by Google, Amazon, Apple, and Dragon Dictation, among others. Whisper's goal has been to strengthen the effectiveness of this technology by using a massive dataset by which an AI can much more deeply capture the nuance of everyday speech.

Voice transcription's inconsistency is most apparent when you're working outside the English language. Even within that bubble, however, the variance introduced by things like strong regional accents can make it tough for these systems to accurately transcribe your speech.

It sounded like an awesome development when OpenAI released the model back in September 2022, but due to the difficulty and costs associated with implementation, its adoption has been much slower than that of ChatGPT's. That could change with OpenAI's announcement of a publicly accessible API for Whisper, giving developers instant access to a language model that draws on more than 680,000 hours of speech data to offer more effective speech-to-text transcription.