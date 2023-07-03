5 Best Free News Apps For iPhone And Android Users

At this point, Google is synonymous with "look it up on the internet." Google News is merely the search engine's dedicated platform for must-know bulletins pulled from various sources and types of publications. Upon launching its mobile app — available on both Android and iOS – you are immediately brought to a feed of top stories, including local news and recommended headlines based on your interests and prior search activity on Google.

Under the Headlines tab, you can check out the latest stories from reputable news sources arranged according to coverage as well as categories. Every highlighted topic has a nifty Full Coverage button you can tap to bring up several news articles written by different publications on the subject, ensuring that you receive a well-rounded perspective.

The app itself is very intuitive and easy to use, and news recommendations improve the more you use the service. You can pick topics you're interested in as well as follow specific sources with content you enjoy and trust. You can also search for and save stories to read at a later time. Google News is free to use in general — signing into your Google account will better tailor recommended stories — but you may have to go through a paywall to view some links published by subscription news websites.