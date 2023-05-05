How To Start Seeing Facebook Reels That Are More Interesting To You

In general, regular Facebook users should occasionally come across Reels — which can be 90 seconds long, at the most — in their Facebook feeds when other people in their network share them. They will bear the "Reels" label underneath the account name, helping you distinguish them from other video posts on your feed. Another way to single these posts out is the absence of full playback controls — you can click or tap on one to pause it, but you cannot fast forward or rewind.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Short videos recommended by Facebook are also often interspersed between news feed posts shared by people they've added as contacts, pages they've liked and followed, and groups they've joined. The reels you may see this way — which may appear as a carousel of 5-6 video posts — may have been suggested to you based on your activity on the app and what the algorithm deems relevant to your interests.

People who peruse Facebook via a computer can find an endless scroll of Facebook reels by selecting Watch from the left sidebar of the site's main page and then choosing Reels. You will see one Reel video occupy the page, which will keep playing unless you pause it. It then will either automatically replay in a loop, or you can hit the next arrow to manually view a new Reel.

You can get there in a similar manner using Facebook's mobile app. Once you launch it on your device, just hit the Watch button located at the bottom edge of the screen and then navigate to the Reels tab. Simply swipe up or down to view a new short video or go back to the previous one.