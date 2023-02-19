Here's How To Mute Anyone On Facebook

These days, the easiest way to keep up with your friends and family from all over the world is through social media. It is how people can share moments — both special or mundane — and inform people who are interested in their life updates that everything is going great. And even though it seems like there's always a new social media app to try, one of the most widely used options is still Facebook.

If you have a Facebook account and you still regularly use it, it's highly likely that you've already accumulated too many contacts to keep up with, not counting the pages and groups maintained by public figures, like-minded individuals, and organizations that you follow. If that is the case, you may need a simple way to manage your Facebook feed so that people whose posts you actually care about are in the forefront and you're not inundated with uninteresting content too frequently.

Many people are often irritated with Facebook because it can be unwieldy at times. One of the reasons behind this is its seemingly random news feed algorithm that occasionally pushes posts from people you haven't actually interacted with in ages, even though they're one of your connections on the platform. Of course, you can always unfriend these accounts so you no longer have to see updates you don't necessarily want to keep up with. However, if you prefer the path of least offense, you can simply mute a Facebook contact and not have to boot them out of your social media orbit.