Why You Need To Disable The Algorithmic Feed On Facebook

Algoriths go hand-in-hand with social media. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, all have systems for getting user eyeballs on what they want them to see. However, not everyone agrees with this practice. Some users would prefer to have control over what they view. Recently, Facebook introduced changes to give users a bit more control over posts on their timeline. The Verge reported that this is a response by the platform to criticism of their newsfeed tendency to amplify negative content to bump up user engagement.

With Facebook, you don't have the option to completely remove the newsfeed from your account, but there are ways to disable it by switching the default algorithmic news feed to one that is chronological. The chronological feed, or "Most Recent" tab, ranks fresh posts from your connections first. They've also implemented tweaks such as a "Favorites" tab which shows you posts from up to 30 selected friends and pages to give you more control over what you see (via Tech Crunch). However, the home newsfeed is still the default, and you will only get access to the others when you log in (via Facebook).

So, why should you switch off your algorithm-based newsfeed?