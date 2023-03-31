Twitter Pulls Back The Curtain On Its Recommendation Algorithm

In the early days of Twitter, Facebook, and the like, your timelines primarily presented the latest status updates and posts chronologically and only from friends you added and followed. That standard changed some years ago when social media bigwigs largely decided for us that it knew best how to keep you engaged.

We started to see posts out of order, with some content from a day or two in the past appearing higher up the scroll than something posted mere hours or minutes ago. Those algorithms received a bigger shakeup when these companies started showing content from accounts you don't follow. And don't even get us started on all the ads sprinkled in.

In some ways, they were right. These changes, while grievously disruptive for some, ultimately resulted in higher overall engagement and user activity. It gave the "little ones" on social media a chance to be special, as any of their posts could reach virality should it command enough eyes and engagement from the random people who might happen across it.

Often, we're shielded from the inner workings of these algorithms. We know they're there, but we have no clue how they work. Perhaps it's best kept secret to ensure people can't game the system, but Twitter is refreshingly pulling back the curtains on how it decides what content to deliver to the "For You" tab in its apps.