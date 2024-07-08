6 Useful Ways To Use Apple's Continuity Feature On iPhone And Mac

For many Apple fans, it can be difficult to express what exactly about the ecosystem keeps us coming back. Some people will claim that it's because of the sleek designs that stand the test of time. Others will say that its simple operating system with an intuitive interface is perfect for their day-to-day technology needs. However, one big thing that sets Apple apart from the competition is that its various products simply work well together, and part of how it does this is with Continuity.

In 2014, Apple first used the term Continuity with iOS 8 and OSX Yosemite. Since then, it has been a pillar for the Apple ecosystem and a key part of its user experience. Designed to make all your Apple devices feel like instruments that have a role in the orchestra of your life, Continuity takes the interactions between your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac to the next level.

Knowing over 40% of iPhone users also own a MacBook (via Statista), it's unsurprising that a lot of people can benefit from making the most out of the two devices. So, if you're of the millions of iPhone & Mac owners, here are some useful ways to use Continuity that you might be missing out on today.