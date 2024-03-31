How To AirDrop From Your iPhone To A Mac

One of the perks of owning multiple Apple products is the seamless way you can share files between gadgets, thanks to a feature called AirDrop. Available on iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and Apple Vision Pro, AirDrop lets you quickly transfer all sorts of media from one machine to another, provided that the receiving gadget is within Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range and is near the source device. You also need to have AirDrop switched on for all the devices involved in the file exchange and have the necessary settings and permissions enabled.

Setting up AirDrop so you can send things like photos, videos, documents, websites, map locations, and the like from an iPhone to a Mac is fairly easy. It can even be done between your phone and someone else's computer (and vice versa), as long as you are in the same vicinity and have the correct permissions granted. To facilitate a seamless transfer, check that you have Personal Hotspot turned off for both devices.

Ready to send something from your iPhone to a Mac? Let's make sure the computer is armed and ready to accept any AirDrop files.