How To Turn On AirDrop For iPhone And iPad

Among the slew of proprietary hallmarks that Apple includes with its devices, AirDrop is one of the most underrated iPhone features you should be using. With this blend of wireless communication technologies, you can share files between your Apple devices, and with others — all without any file size constraints. AirDrop first uses your phone's Bluetooth network to scan and connect to nearby devices that are compatible with the technology. It then switches to a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection that offers encryption to send and receive files.

This makes it not only convenient but fast to transfer photos, videos, and documents across devices even in the absence of an internet connection. You can even share links to websites from your iPhone to access them in a jiffy on your MacBook. AirDrop is available on iPhones and iPads running iOS 7 or later and on MacBooks with OS X Yosemite or higher. Though you cannot use AirDrop to effortlessly share files between two phones that aren't iPhones, the sheer convenience of this feature has given rise to great AirDrop alternatives for Android.

AirDrop is swift and doesn't require any manual connections to be made; however, you still need to turn the feature on and configure it — luckily all it takes is a swipe and a few taps on both iPhone and iPad.