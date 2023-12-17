Here's How To Change Your AirDrop Name On iPhone

When it comes to transferring original-quality files between Apple devices, AirDrop is among the best and most convenient ways. To receive files via AirDrop, you simply need to enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and ask the person sharing the files to tap on your iPhone's name in the list of nearby devices.

For senders, identifying your iPhone is easier if you've set a unique device name. However, if you haven't, telling your iPhone from the others could be difficult, especially since multiple devices could have the same default name. This is why setting a recognizable AirDrop name is crucial, as it avoids any confusion in sending.

In the past, changing your AirDrop name was tedious as it required users to modify their contact card. However, thanks to the advencements with iOS 16, you can change the name other users identify you as by changing your device's name. The method applies to an iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook.