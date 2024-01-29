How To Customize The Share Menu On iPhone Or Mac (And Why You Should)

When you tap Share in any app on your iPhone or Mac, the system will serve you a default list of destinations, including your AirDrop, recent or frequent contacts, social media, email, and other apps. Most people don't know that the Share menu can be customized to display apps in a specific order or hide some away completely. In this guide, we'll walk you through the surprisingly simple steps for reordering your iPhone or Mac Share menu to your liking so you can more easily access your favorite apps.

Before we begin, there are a few things to know. First, the options that appear on the Share menu will differ depending on the app you're sharing from. Native iOS or MacOS apps will adjust to the order you've chosen, but third-party apps might not. Also, if you share an item via context menus, which appear when you tap and hold to select something on your screen, the Share menu might also be different.