iPhone AirDrop Not Working? Here Are 7 Ways To Fix It

Among the many reasons why people love the Apple ecosystem is the various ways its devices work together. With a single Apple account, you can manage everything from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and a bunch of other accessories and smart home devices. One key feature that many Apple fans love is AirDrop, and it's great when it works.

While it launched over a decade ago, AirDrop has evolved to be an invaluable data-sharing mechanism across Apple's host of devices. Although initially part of Mac OS X Lion in 2011, its introduction to the iPhone's iOS 7 two years later highlighted how popular the feature had become. Using a peer-to-peer connection, Apple devices can use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks to send and receive data. In addition, you can use AirDrop between dozens of Apple device models from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, to the Apple Vision Pro.

Because of its offline capabilities, AirDrop plays a crucial role for people who use it in personal and professional settings. However, it sometimes doesn't work as intended. There are many reasons it could fail, especially if you don't have the right settings, are using incompatible devices, or are trying to send absurdly large files. Thankfully, many of these problems can be solved with just a few taps or clicks. Here's what you can do.