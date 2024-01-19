How To Get More Storage On Your iPhone Or iPad

Gone are the days of 16 GB iPhones when managing storage used to be an acquired skill. Even so, in this modern age of smartphones where the base variants start at 64 or 128 gigs, the pesky little "low storage" warning dialog box is still inevitable for most of us. To make matters worse, iPhones and iPads don't come with support for expandable storage using external memory cards. Not only are apps and games increasing in size, but the corresponding app data has also been getting quite comfortably dense. With the ever-improving camera sensors and the addition of features like the ProRAW mode on iPhones, it is baffling how quickly you can chug down gigabytes of your phone's valuable storage.

You could always buy a newer, more expensive iPhone at an expansive storage tier, but there are ways to make the most of what you already have and get more storage space on your current phone or iPad. These methods are not only getting increasingly more common thanks to the growing need for digital repositories but also affordable and easily accessible.