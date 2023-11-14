How To Master The iPhone's ProRAW Feature: A Step-By-Step Guide

First introduced to the iPhone at the tail end of 2020 as part of iOS 14.3, Apple ProRAW has been an consistent feature since the iPhone 12 Pro. Specifically for other Pro iterations — from the 12 Pro and Pro Max up through the 15 Pro and Pro Max.

If this is the first you've heard of it, Apple ProRAW is a photo format that boasts both the uncompressed image data of the more common RAW format while maintaining the kind of straightforward photo editing you've probably come to expect from iOS devices. This means you can take very hefty photos with your iPhone, then perform as many or as few adjustments as you want — exposure, white balance, color correction, etc.

There are some limitations. ProRAW isn't supported by Live Photos, and it won't work in Portrait Mode, and doesn't apply to videos. It's a worthwhile feature if you prefer to capture photos with as little loss between what the camera sees and what the digital file saves as possible. Though if you mostly use your iPhone's camera to take quick pics for social media, document vacations, or anything that you don't really need incredibly high resolution for, the feature likely won't be of much use to you.