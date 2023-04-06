12 Best iPhone Apps For Photo Editing (2023)

The first cell phone cameras were low-resolution, awkward things that were better than not having a camera, but nobody would mistake an image taken by one for one taken by a DSLR. Now images taken by cell phones are of high quality, with contrast, color accuracy, and dynamic range that rivals all but the most expensive digital cameras. Smartphones like Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max come with multiple camera sensors to get wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto vantage points to frame the best smartphone photos. They also pack in AI smarts, with computational photography to bring more brightness to night shots and wider dynamic range during the day.

Ask any hobbyist or professional photographer, and they'll tell you that creating the best images doesn't end when you press the shutter button. Post-production has always been an integral part of the image creation process. In the film era, that process started with developing the film that was exposed to light to create negatives. Smartphones don't use film, but that doesn't mean they can't post-process images.

Apple coined the phrase, "There's an app for that," when marketing the iPhone 3g in 2009, eventually dedicating a whole section to the App Store for photo editing apps. We've compiled a list of the best photo editing apps for the iPhone. Some are more general, some are for specific tasks, but all are worthy of a place on your device.