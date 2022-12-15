Big Myths About Phone Cameras You Need To Stop Believing

The development of smartphone cameras ranks among the most remarkable innovation stories in recent history. Compared to where we were two decades ago, today's cameras offer photos and videos that come incredibly close to real life. A quick comparison of today's midrange smartphone camera with that of the first iPhone reveals stark differences in detail, color gamut, and overall picture quality. Even better, the latest flagships keep us excited about the possibility of higher-quality media in the future.

That said, it's easy to get the wrong idea about how your camera works or what it can do. On the one hand, the majority of smartphone camera specifications are quantified — megapixel count, sensor size, and the number of lenses, for instance — and it may seem that simply increasing these numbers results in better picture quality. On the other, smartphone cameras are marketed with tempting features like "AI processing" and "astrophotography" that blur the lines between quality and reality. As this article explains, much of what is believed about the modus operandi of smartphone cameras is, well, inaccurate.

Of course, the quality of photos and videos is largely influenced by the smartphone user and environmental conditions. Taking photos in a properly lit setting, keeping the lenses clean, using gridlines, and capturing in high dynamic range are some of the steps that help bring out the best in your camera. But there's little that can be done to influence the camera's operation once it's out of the factory line.