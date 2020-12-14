iOS 14.3 released: ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro plus AirPods Max support

Apple has released iOS 14.3, adding support for its new AirPods Max headphones and bringing hotly-anticipated Apple ProRAW support to its flagship iPhone 12 Pro models. The new release also adds support for Apple Fitness+, the company’s new guided health workout system aiming to unseat Peloton.

For AirPods Max, iOS 14.3 adds the needed support before Apple’s headphones begin arriving with preorder customers. Announced last week, the first over-ear headphones in the AirPods line-up promise spatial audio that moves dynamically with your head, as well as Active Noise Cancellation and a transparency mode.

As for Apple Fitness+, that centers the workout experience on your Apple Watch. You’ll need an Apple Watch Series 3 in order to use it, and then an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV in order to see the instructors and sessions. There are ten different workout types, spanning cycling and yoga, through dance, treadmills, and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), though Apple’s system doesn’t require any specific workout equipment.

Maybe the most eagerly-awaited feature in iOS 14.3, though, is Apple ProRAW support. The company’s new RAW image format, it’s available on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max only. As well as the standard RAW information, ProRAW also includes data from the Apple image pipeline. That includes noise reduction and multiframe exposure adjustments.

iOS 14.3 also adds support for ProRAW editing in the Photos app, and the option to record video at 25 fps.

Apple’s privacy labels have been added now, showing what privacy practices individual apps follow in the App Store. There’s also a new Apple TV+ tab in the TV app, and a boosted search feature that supports categories along with recent searches and suggestions.

In Health, iOS 14.3 adds new features to Cycle Tracking. That now indicates pregnancy, lactation, and contraceptive use. For the Weather app, there’s now air quality data for mainland China, and air quality health recommendations in the US, UK, Germany, India, and Mexico, when levels reach a certain point.

In Safari, you can now set Ecosia as the default search engine. Apple has also added support for App Clips, if you scan an Apple-designed App Clip Code. Finally, as you’d expect, there are various bugfixes, including addressing slower-than-expected MagSafe Duo Charger wireless charging, failed wireless charging altogether, and other glitches.

iOS 14.3 is a free download and available on your iPhone now.