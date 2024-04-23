How To Locate And Delete Your Trash Files On iPhone

With camera quality improving exponentially and the number of apps we use in our day-to-day lives increasing, it can be challenging to keep storage space available on our mobile phones. While there are definitely many ways to get more storage on your iPhone, like paying for external hard drives or iCloud+, your first line of defense should always be to delete the unnecessary apps and media files on your device.

Unfortunately, clearing out the trash files from your iPhone isn't as straightforward as on macOS, Android, or Windows. In addition, when deleting files on your iPhone, they sometimes appear in the "Recently Deleted" or similar folder, where they will typically stay for a certain number of days before the system deletes them permanently. For the most part, the "Recently Deleted" feature can be useful because many people delete things accidentally (or in a rush of emotions) and can sometimes want the option to retrieve them.

However, this also means that the supposed "deleted" files are still lingering on your iPhone, taking up valuable space that could be used for something else. To reclaim your lost storage space right away, you'll need to permanently delete files manually. However, since there's no single folder where tentatively "deleted" documents, images, and files live, you'll need to permanently delete files through apps directly. While each person will have dozens of different apps on their iPhone, here are a few key ones that you should probably check for hidden deleted files today.