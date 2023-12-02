5 Top Rated Note-Taking Apps For iPhone

There's a reason Craft won Apple's Mac App of the Year award in 2021. It's a note-taking app and word processor that is easy and fun. While you might need this only for your iPhone, Craft is pretty much the same on the Mac and iPhone.

Craft separates all your entries into documents and daily notes. Daily notes track your calendar so you can affix notes to days using a visual calendar. The calendar is a great way to set up daily to-do lists or to move tasks you want completed on a specific date. Documents, on the other hand, allow you to sort your entries into neat folders.

You can also collaborate on Craft. Each profile on Craft is called a space, and you can invite members to a space. For instance, you could create a space for your D&D game separate from your workspace and add all the campaign members there. When anybody edits the documents, it updates in real-time for all members.

Craft is free, but you must upgrade to the Pro plan (at $5.99 per month) to create more than one space. Pro also grants you more cloud storage and bigger file upload limits.