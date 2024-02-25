How To Get The Most Out Of The Files App On Your iPhone And iPad

The Files app on your iPhone and iPad lets you quickly view and effectively manage documents stored on your device and on online cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, and more. The app has revolutionized how iOS users, from students to professionals, access their documents and data.

But people often don't recognize that the Files app can do a lot more than just serve as a document viewer. From compressing files to editing documents and images via the built-in tools, Files supports a range of functions that can simplify your digital tasks.

Whether you're a seasoned iOS user who hasn't explored the myriad capabilities of the Files app or you've just made the shift to the iOS ecosystem from Android and would like to get the most of this app from the get-go, exploring the functions of this powerful tool can help you use your iPhone or iPad as a hub for pretty much all your digital productivity needs.