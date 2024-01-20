What Is Mail Drop, And How Do You Use It?

Sharing sizeable files is one of the most tedious tasks in the digital world. When nearby, Apple users can exchange files using AirDrop. However, it becomes a task when the recipient is hundreds of miles away.

Whether it's a lengthy PDF or a video, users often turn to third-party cloud storage platforms (or iCloud if they have that kind of available storage), upload files, and share links via email or messaging apps to download them.

But what if we tell you that an in-built feature in your iPhone enables sharing such files securely over an email? Yes, there's a size limit on the attachment you send with an email, but not if you use Apple's Mail Drop.

One of the lesser-known iCloud features available on Apple's iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Mail Drop lets you share up to 5GB of files, including high-resolution videos, photos, multi-page presentations, etc. And before you ask, you need not buy an iCloud+ subscription to use this feature.