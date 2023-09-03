How iCloud Plus Works (And Why You'll Want To Use It)

Apple makes billions of dollars each year from its services business, and lately, it has started offering them in bundled forms that promise better value. Apple One is one among them, but if you seek to limit yourself to Apple's productivity and privacy-centric tools, iCloud+ is the bundle you should get. Announced at WWDC 2021, iCloud+ adds more cloud storage to your Apple account and introduces safety-centric features such as Private Relay, the ability to hide emails, generating custom email domains, and more. And the best part is that you can share an iCloud+ subscription with up to five family members.

On the smart home side of things, the top iCloud+ subscription tier lets you connect with as many HomeKit-compatible security cameras as you want. Once paired, all alerts and movement logs are saved to your iCloud library. Another way to get iCloud+ is through the Apple One bundle. This route offers access to Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and, of course, the entire set of iCloud+ benefits. For further convenience, you can pick from multiple Apple One bundles depending on the amount of storage you need. You can set up all the included features such as iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and Custom Email Domains on your iPhone or Mac in a few simple steps. All you need is an Apple device running iOS 15, macOS 12, and iPadOS 15 to enable them.