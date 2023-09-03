How To Use Your iPhone To Sign Important Documents

Chances are you've had to use your computer to digitally sign a document at some point in your life, whether through a service like DocuSign or a brief back-and-forth with a PDF document. However, you don't have to use your computer for this if you don't want to — or don't have access to it — At least, not if you have an iPhone.

Apple's Markup toolbar has been a part of iOS for some time now, and one of its many features is an option to create, manage, and place hand-written (or finger-scribbled) signatures for use in PDFs and other documents that may call for one. This way you can add or draw out your own signature directly from your iPhone, without the need to use another device as an intermediary.

The process of actually attaching a signature, as in a written signature and not an email sign-off message, with your iPhone is very simple. The catch is that the app you're using has to support the iOS Markup toolbar for it to work — though at the very least the default Mail app can utilize it, so you have a built-in option.