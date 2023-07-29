New iOS17 Features We Want To See On Android Phones

The latest version of iOS, the operating system that runs on iPhones, is out now with iOS 17, and it's one of the biggest updates the popular mobile software has received in quite some time. A slew of new features on iOS 17 make it far more robust than previous versions, and those with Android phones will no doubt be eying them with envy.

As the manufacturers of the two most popular mobile operating systems in the world, Apple and Google have been locked in a constant battle to one-up the other with each new release of iOS and Android, respectively. Android users love to point out when iOS gets a "new" feature they've already had for years, and vice versa, but that competition is what incentivizes both companies to innovate.

With that said, there are plenty of new features in iOS 17 that would be equally great on Android phones, some totally original and some that Android used to have but abandoned. Here are the iOS 17 features we'd most like to see a version of on Android.