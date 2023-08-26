5 Tricks To Help You Clean Up Your iPhones Storage And Free Up Space

The thing that'll take up the most space on your iPhone is apps. You might have staples installed, like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, etc., that you don't want to get rid of, but that's not going to be the case for everything. For example, Threads was something that caught the attention of a lot of people before quickly losing popularity. Instead of leaving it installed indefinitely, you could simply uninstall it to free up space on your iPhone and reinstall it if people ever start to actually use it. The same goes for any other app you're not using a whole lot.

Going into your storage will show you just how much space an app is taking up and the date you last used it. If you see something with a large size and it's also something you haven't used in months, then the choice becomes very easy. Chances are good you have a lot of apps that fit this bill, and you'll want to delete those as soon as you can. If you find yourself wanting the app again down the line, you can always re-download it.