Threads' Long-Awaited Desktop Version May Finally Be Launching Soon

One of the major complaints users have about Meta's newly-launched microblogging platform — Threads — is that the platform is accessible only via its respective Android and iOS apps. Since launching to much fanfare in July 2023, there have been calls to open up a web version of Instagram Threads to its global user base. Heeding user demand, Meta Platforms, is close to launching the web version of Threads in the near future, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report.

While Meta Platforms has not put out a specific timeline for the launch of the web version of Threads, the WSJ report claims that the official rollout may happen as early as the end of the week (August 25, 2023). This is subject to Meta ironing out most — if not all — bugs currently affecting the web version that Meta is testing internally. The WSJ report also comes just a few days after Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed that the web version of Threads is currently undergoing internal testing at Meta Platforms and that he expects an official rollout in the coming weeks.

Threads initially took the internet by storm and rapidly reached 100 million downloads, making it the fastest app to hit that milestone. However, user engagement has since declined, partly it's believed due to the lack of a web version.