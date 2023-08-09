Threads Update Adds Instagram DM Integration
A month after it burst onto the scene, Meta has rolled out several new features for its Threads platform. The app, which was launched in July 2023 as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, saw a massive number of users sign up in its first few days. However, a little over a month later, engagement levels have fallen to record lows, and so most of the new Threads features are aimed at improving the platform's engagement levels. According to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, the new features announced by Meta on August 9 include the ability to share Threads posts via Instagram DMs, a new option allowing users to add alt-text data to photos and videos, and the addition of a "mention" button that simplifies the process of tagging fellow Threads users.
The ability to share Threads posts via Instagram DMs will likely have a sizable impact on user retention. The feature is yet to roll out to most users across the globe, but when it does, they will see a "Send on Instagram" option on the Threads app. The goal here seems to be harnessing Instagram's popularity, tapping into the platform's vast user base, and propping up Threads' numbers. To add alt-text to a video or photo on Threads, users will get a dedicated "Alt-text" option that needs to be tapped to add data. In addition to these features, Mosseri's confirmed Threads users can check all their "liked" posts from a central location under their profiles. The app will also let users sort the users they follow using various metrics.
Will these features be enough to save Threads?
After its spectacular launch, which saw the Threads app rake in 44 million daily active users, those numbers dropped by 82% as of July 31, 2023. In addition to lower active users, people seemingly spend less time on Threads. In the initial days, the average Threads user opened up the app an average of 14 times and spent a substantial 19 minutes on the app. These numbers have fallen sharply, and the average Threads user now only spends 2.9 minutes in the app.
Given that Meta is trying its best to make users stay on Threads, it is increasingly becoming evident that most of the initial splash created by the platform was due to the eagerness among people to explore a new platform. There is also no denying that Threads offered these users a fresh experience backed by Meta's formidable brand name. However, once the newness and novelty factor wore off, users went back to Twitter despite some rather unusual moves made by Elon Musk.
Interestingly, while Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has detailed these new features via his Threads account, the official post made by Mark Zuckerberg announcing the same appears to have been deleted. Meta hasn't revealed when these new features will roll out to Threads users across the globe.