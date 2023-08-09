Threads Update Adds Instagram DM Integration

A month after it burst onto the scene, Meta has rolled out several new features for its Threads platform. The app, which was launched in July 2023 as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, saw a massive number of users sign up in its first few days. However, a little over a month later, engagement levels have fallen to record lows, and so most of the new Threads features are aimed at improving the platform's engagement levels. According to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, the new features announced by Meta on August 9 include the ability to share Threads posts via Instagram DMs, a new option allowing users to add alt-text data to photos and videos, and the addition of a "mention" button that simplifies the process of tagging fellow Threads users.

The ability to share Threads posts via Instagram DMs will likely have a sizable impact on user retention. The feature is yet to roll out to most users across the globe, but when it does, they will see a "Send on Instagram" option on the Threads app. The goal here seems to be harnessing Instagram's popularity, tapping into the platform's vast user base, and propping up Threads' numbers. To add alt-text to a video or photo on Threads, users will get a dedicated "Alt-text" option that needs to be tapped to add data. In addition to these features, Mosseri's confirmed Threads users can check all their "liked" posts from a central location under their profiles. The app will also let users sort the users they follow using various metrics.