Twitter Updates X Logo, But The New Design Is Easy To Miss

Soon after Musk's spontaneous unveiling of the rebrand, many people noticed that the X logo appears to be an open-source Unicode character represented by the hex code U+1D54F. According to Unicode's Terms of Use, the character can be used for "personal or internal business uses only" and not for products. Because of this, combined with the fact that the Unicode Consortium has not publicly commented on its usage, it is possible that the X logo was bolded to distinguish itself for commercial use.

Meanwhile, the logo's design may be only half the battle for Twitter. The letter X is in common use by many companies, and it is the subject of more than one trademark — including one that belongs to direct competitor Meta and another that belongs to Microsoft. The active trademark implies that Meta's X can be used in a variety of ways, including digital and social media, and that could be a problem for Musk, as his company provides the same sort of services.