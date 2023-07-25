The Disastrous Cost Of Elon Musk's Twitter Rebrand

After months of teases, the Twitter brand is being phased out by owner Elon Musk. The rebrand officially began on July 23 with the announcement that the social media giant would soon become "X," described on Twitter by CEO Linda Yaccarino as "a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities." However, this ambitious retooling might come at a hefty cost. Bloomberg reports that X Corp., the private company established by Musk to operate the platform, is estimated to lose anywhere from $4 to $20 billion worth of value.

Bloomberg's analysts and sources claim that the Twitter rebrand is already proving to be a disastrous mistake given how commonplace Twitter has become. Nowhere is this arguably more apparent than the blue bird icon that was synonymous with the original network, co-founded by former CEO Jack Dorsey in 2006. Much like the blue "F" for Facebook and the pink camera for Instagram, the icon was immediately recognizable and became essential for anyone wanting to market themselves to others.

However, using a black-and-white Unicode X will likely prove to not be as easily remembered or marketable. In fact, in Bloomberg's report, Metaforce marketing consultant Allen Adamson has called the move "completely irrational" for itself and its users. Due to how quickly these and other changes have been implemented throughout Musk's control, this might not be an inaccurate assessment.

"To me, it's going to go down in history as one of the fastest unwinding of a business and brand ever," Adamson told Bloomberg.