Why Meta May Stop Elon's Twitter Rebrand

Twitter is in the middle of an identity makeover. Elon Musk, who spent $44 billion to buy the social media platform, has renamed the company "X" after its parent X Corp. The X logo is already live on the Twitter home page in the form of a black badge and even on third-party platforms like LinkedIn. But as the company is busy scrubbing the legacy Twitter insignia from its headquarters, it might run into a trademark battle with none other than Meta — a company that itself faced trademark-related legal action after its own major rebrand.

Although the design illustrations don't look identical, both Meta's and X's brand identity representation is derived from the same letter. Meta filed its trademark back in 2017, way before Musk decided to drop $44 billion to purchase Twitter with the ultimate goal of turning it into an everything app called X.

So far, neither party has announced any intentions to meet in court over the "X" trademark. However, the two companies don't have any fondness for each other, especially at this moment, as they are now direct competitors thanks to Threads — in fact, their respective founders recently expressed intentions to duke it out in a cage fight, so that tussle is brewing, too.