Zuckerberg Is Apparently Serious About Fighting Elon Musk In Cage Match
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, otherwise known for his eerily calm demeanor, recently made waves online after winning medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. It now seems Zuckerberg wants to put his jiu-jitsu skills to use in a fight against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was the original provocateur for a cage fight between the two.
The Tesla chief joked on Twitter that he was "up for a cage match" against Zuckerberg, responding to a tweet that detailed Meta's unreleased Twitter rival. In a previous tweet, Musk expressed disdain over the idea of Earth being "exclusively under Zuck" thumb, to which one user responded by warning Musk that Zuck has some fighting chops under his belt.
Iâ€™m up for a cage match if he is lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023
It seems Zuckerberg was monitoring the exchange a little too closely. On his official Instagram account, the Meta chief shared a screenshot of the Twitter thread as his story update with a curt message of his own: "Send Me Location," Zuckerberg wrote. Poland-based FAME MMA, which organizes combat sports events, quickly jumped into the conversation and offered a cage for the billionaire versus billionaire bout. In response to a tweet with a screenshot of Zuckerberg's message, Musk said, "If this is for real, I will do it." Soon after, he said in a different tweet that he doesn't get a workout very often.
One fight to rule social media
It may seem Zuckerberg was jesting when he expressed his willingness to meet Musk on the mat. But it looks like the Facebook creator is serious about the mano-e-mano meet. "The story speaks for itself," a Meta spokesperson told The Verge. This would be the first time that Zuckerberg has shown a somewhat offensive persona. Musk, on the other hand, has ribbed his fellow billionaire on multiple occasions in the past. For example, he recently tweeted that Zuckerberg's "understanding of the subject is limited" when it comes to AI.
Of course, the seemingly bad blood between them will really come out gushing when billions of dollars are at stake. Musk splurged $44 billion to buy Twitter and has reportedly crashed its valuation to half that in less than a year. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is busy overseeing a Twitter rival built atop the foundations of Instagram, one that would focus on text-based communication instead of photo and video sharing. From a fighter versus fighter viewpoint, well, things seem confusing.
Zuckerberg certainly knows his way around jiu-jitsu, while Musk has no such known brawling credentials under his belt. Zuckerberg also seems to have a soft spot for endurance challenges. However, Musk stands noticeably taller at roughly 6 feet tall while Zuckerberg is said to be around 5 feet, 7 inches tall per internet sources. A similar disparity in the weight and arm reach could well dictate the fight. But who knows what would happen if the two really come face to face?