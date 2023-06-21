Zuckerberg Is Apparently Serious About Fighting Elon Musk In Cage Match

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, otherwise known for his eerily calm demeanor, recently made waves online after winning medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. It now seems Zuckerberg wants to put his jiu-jitsu skills to use in a fight against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was the original provocateur for a cage fight between the two.

The Tesla chief joked on Twitter that he was "up for a cage match" against Zuckerberg, responding to a tweet that detailed Meta's unreleased Twitter rival. In a previous tweet, Musk expressed disdain over the idea of Earth being "exclusively under Zuck" thumb, to which one user responded by warning Musk that Zuck has some fighting chops under his belt.

Iâ€™m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

It seems Zuckerberg was monitoring the exchange a little too closely. On his official Instagram account, the Meta chief shared a screenshot of the Twitter thread as his story update with a curt message of his own: "Send Me Location," Zuckerberg wrote. Poland-based FAME MMA, which organizes combat sports events, quickly jumped into the conversation and offered a cage for the billionaire versus billionaire bout. In response to a tweet with a screenshot of Zuckerberg's message, Musk said, "If this is for real, I will do it." Soon after, he said in a different tweet that he doesn't get a workout very often.