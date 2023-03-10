Meta Is Cooking Up A Decentralized Twitter Lookalike With Instagram's Soul

Meta is reportedly planning a new social app that will focus on text, apparently in a bid to fill the gap for a Twitter alternative that Mastodon couldn't quite fill. According to a report from MoneyControl, the project is currently in development under the codename "P92," it will be built atop the same decentralized protocol foundation as Mastodon.

Meta has confirmed the development of the app, but some of the details sound functionally bewildering. The idea almost sounds repetitive because Instagram already has a Notes feature that serves almost the same purpose as Stories, but exclusively in a text form, and lives right at the top of the DMs section.

It appears that Meta is more preoccupied with the decentralized aspect instead of replicating existing product features. To start, it will be an Instagram off-shoot and will use the same login keychain as the photo-video sharing app. The focus of P92 will be on "sharing text updates," notes a Meta spokesperson.

Just like Mastodon, there will be some kind of server system, where your updates can be seen by contacts in other servers, but there won't be any cross-server activity like follow or account viewing allowed. Notably, folks that sign up for P92 will have their Instagram follower data, and other profile details, automatically imported.