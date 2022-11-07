Mastodon DMs Are Very Different To Twitter - And That Could Get Embarrassing

On Twitter, your DMs are private and you only have to worry about them leaking if the recipient decides to share them, their account is compromised, or your own account is accessed by a third party. On Mastodon, however, having your private conversations made public can be as simple as @mentioning someone in a DM who isn't part of the conversation. Doing this will automatically add that user to the DM thread, and that person will then have the opportunity to read — and maybe even copy and share — the messages if they want.

In addition, you should be careful what you say in these DMs in general. Unlike apps like Signal and many centralized social media platforms, private messages on Mastodon aren't secured with end-to-end encryption. This makes it easier for a bad actor to gain access to the conversations, which could be a big deal if, for example, a journalist is talking with a source about a big scoop for an upcoming piece. It's good practice in general to be careful what you say in messages and to limit sensitive subjects to encrypted options.

That said, if you're not concerned about these potential stumbling blocks, you can easily make your own Mastodon account and start tooting on a variety of servers. If your friends and followers have already fled Twitter, there's also now a handy tool that'll help you track down their accounts on Mastodon, something that can be much harder when compared to searching on a centralized platform.