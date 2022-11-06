How To Find Your Twitter Followers On Mastodon

Twitter in now an Elon Musk company, and not everyone is a fan of the cavalier attitude that the new CEO has adopted towards content moderation and the callous manner in which employees have been fired. Naturally, a user exodus is happening and the biggest winner is Mastodon, an open-source, ad-free alternative to Twitter that is "not for sale" and takes a decentralized approach to social media. Mastodon is targeted at tech-savvy social media users and promises a higher degree of community control without Twitter's signature toxicity. You can create your own community of like-minded people and dictate how moderation works.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

But the biggest problem right now is finding your Twitter community on Mastodon. Unfortunately, there is no direct way to find your Twitter friends and followers on Mastodon. But there are a few alternate methods. You can try your hunt for new Mastodon converts right on Twitter. In the search field, type "Mastodon" and then tap on the Search filters checbox that says "People you follow," as depicted in the image above. You will now see tweets mentioning Mastodon from all the people you follow.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

If you're lucky, these people have either tweeted a link to their Mastodon profile, or have added the link to their Twitter profile. I found a few people this way on Mastodon. The process is a hit-or-miss and takes some effort, but if you've really made up your mind to quit Twitter, why not put in some effort at finding a better social media haven.