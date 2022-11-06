Mastodon: Best Servers To Join When You Sign-Up

Mastodon is swiftly rising as an alternative to Twitter, but the platform works in a very different way. Instead of being one network where everyone belongs to the same server, Mastodon is decentralized, with lots of smaller communities that users can join and follow as they please. There are plenty of servers already up, and more are cropping up each day. To make your sign-up process easier, we've compiled some of the best ones out there right now.

The mass-migration to Mastodon started with the recent Elon Musk Twitter deal. The richest man in the world spent $44 billion in order to acquire the platform, and now that he's the sole CEO, many people worry that the platform will become filled with toxicitym because of Musk's strong belief in absolute free speech. To that end, Musk is not doing anything to dispel those fears, having fired thousands of Twitter employees and disbanded groups such as the Human Rights team and the Accessibility team (via Bloomberg).

If you too want to avoid the mess that is currently Twitter, Mastodon might be a good option, but it's important to pick the right server to create your account on and then choose which ones to follow. If you want to know how to do all that, check out our in-depth guide to Mastodon — and if you're all set, here are some servers that are popular right now.