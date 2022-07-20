Meta Is Being Sued By Another Company Named Meta

A small immersive technology company called MetaX LLC has filed a lawsuit in a New York District Court against Meta Platforms Inc., the social media company owned by Mark Zuckerberg and formerly known as Facebook. MetaX, which refers to itself only as Meta, said in a press release that it has been involved in the "immersive and experiential technology industry" since 2010 — and, more to the point, that it was caught off guard when Facebook changed its name to Meta late last year.

The lawsuit kicks off with a harsh accusation, claiming that Facebook "brazenly violated fundamental intellectual property rights enshrined

in U.S. law to obliterate a small business, Meta." The lawsuit further claims that this was a clear infringement on the Meta trademark and intellectual property rights, as it has been working in the immersive technology industry for the last 12 years — long before Facebook decided to rebrand itself. As part of its lawsuit announcement, Meta accused Facebook of "engaging in egregious acts of unfair competition." Meta's founder and CEO Justin "JB" Bolognino claims that his company tried to resolve the situation with Facebook over the last eight months to no avail, "leaving us no choice but to proceed with litigation."