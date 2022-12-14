How To Use Your iPhone's Built In VPN Feature

Whether you're trying to shield your browsing history from data-hungry advertisers or connect to your workplace's network to check your email, virtual private networks or VPNs have become a daily habit for some internet users. However, if you've ever used a VPN, chances are you used it on a laptop or desktop. These tools haven't gained the same popularity on mobile platforms that they enjoy on other devices.

Despite that, you can still take advantage of the privacy benefits associated with VPNs through built-in features on your iPhone. For instance, Apple introduced Private Relay for iOS in 2021 as a new element of its iOS 15 release package. This tool gives your Safari browsing data some of the same protections associated with VPNs — specifically protecting your DNS records and IP address.

However, if you're looking for a traditional VPN experience on your iPhone, you can also set up your existing VPN in your iPhone's settings, according to Apple. This method will give you the same online protections you're used to when browsing with your VPN on a laptop computer, so it's the perfect option for your iPhone if you already pay for a VPN service.