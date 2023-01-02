How To Enable Airplane Mode On macOS

Most electronic devices are built-in with quick controls that let you shut off connectivity so that you can still use them safely on an airplane. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passengers with portable electronic devices like mobile phones and other items that utilize cellular connectivity are prohibited from using them on the plane to minimize their potential for impeding the function of essential aircraft navigation equipment. However, when cellular is disabled, certain devices like smartphones, tablets, or e-readers are permitted for airborne use and can connect to Wi-Fi if the airline offers the service. Using personal laptops for in-flight entertainment is allowed as well, but because of their physical size, FAA requires that they be stowed away during taxi, takeoff, landing, and emergencies so they don't interfere with evacuation protocols.

In general, the need to switch devices to airplane mode is to ensure that they don't constantly search for connections with cell towers on the ground. In addition, airplane mode can also stop mobile devices from trying to detect GPS signals. When employed during airplane travel, this is a catch-all feature that ensures flight procedures are unaffected by any potential electronic disruptions and is also a great way to preserve battery life. Moreover, switching to airplane mode is an effective troubleshooting method that fixes common mobile device glitches.

Airplane mode for iPhones and the like can be easily turned on with a quick tap of a button. Is there a similar easy-access switch available for MacOS laptops? The quick answer is no — although some Windows laptops do have the feature available, Mac computers don't come with GPS chips and don't support cellular connectivity, which would make an airplane mode switch unnecessary. However, there is a way to mimic some of the service disconnections that happen on Mac computers.