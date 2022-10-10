These Android Apps Are Terrible For Your Phone's Battery Life

Android phones have been on an upward trajectory when it comes to daily battery life and performance. Depending on how often you use them in daily life and the number of apps they're running, many Android smartphones can last an entire day or longer without needing to be charged. Many feature-intensive apps gobble up a lot of power and tap into Android features and hardware that can cause increased battery usage, whether it's through tracking your location via GPS or using your phone's power-hungry GPU for mobile gaming.

Cloud storage company pCloud conducted a study examining various highly downloaded Android apps and pinpointed which of them caused massive battery drainage. Several features were tracked for about 100 apps, including the average battery requirements needed by the apps to access media files, internet connectivity, storage, call and app histories, location, text messages, contacts, microphone, camera, and calendar. The study also observed whether these apps had dark mode capabilities and monitored how often they tapped into the user's personal information, the phone's system details, and mobile data settings.

Some apps that topped pCloud's findings are ones that you probably can't avoid using, so you may need to consider the amount of power they use as simply an unfortunate necessity. Other apps, however, may be ones you can live without — or, at least, that you can easily replace with less demanding alternatives.