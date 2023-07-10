Apple Drops New Rapid Security Response Updates For Mac, iPhone, And iPad

A new and urgent (such is the nature of the beast) Rapid Security Response update has gone out across Apple devices. The patch is specifically for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, and Safari's 16.5.2 web browser on Mac. As Apple's changelog shows, this new security update addresses the same issue across all platforms: a WebKit exploit (CVE-2023-37450) that might have been used previously — meaning at some point, someone may have exploited the vulnerability with nefarious intent.

The exploit in question provided an opportunity for attackers to implement arbitrary code execution (ACE), which would allow them to perform functions and commands on an affected system without the owner's knowledge or permission. Apple hasn't provided details on what exactly this exploit may have been used for, but ACE vulnerabilities are pretty serious business. Because of this, it's recommended that you download and install the new Rapid Security Response update as soon as possible.