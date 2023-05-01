What Are Apple Rapid Security Responses (And Why You Should Install Them ASAP)
Ensuring that your Apple device's software is up to date is paramount in not only having access to all of the latest iPad, iPhone, and Mac features, but also making sure that the operating system's security is up to date. As anyone familiar with cyber security knows, hackers and bad actors are hard at work trying to find security exploits essentially the moment a new software update goes live.
Previously, if an exploit impacting its software was made known to Apple, it may have taken some time to get a fix out as it had to be bundled in with a full update. Apple hopes to mitigate that wait time and get important fixes out in a speedier fashion with a feature it calls Rapid Security Responses. These responses allow the company to release security fixes without necessitating a full iOS, macOS, or iPadOS update, a rather vital improvement for anyone concerned about the security of their device.
Apple's new way of rolling out security fixes
According to Apple, the feature should be automatically enabled on iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. But, in case you aren't sure, you can check by going to Settings, Software Update, and then Automatic Updates to ensure it's enabled on your iPad or iPhone. For your Mac, you can give it a look by navigating to the Apple menu, going to System Settings, clicking General, and then Software Update. The Show Details drop-down dialog box will then inform you whether or not the Rapid Security Response feature is enabled.
Apple says you'll see a letter added to the end of the software version number after an RSR is installed. Of course, as with all new software and operating system tweaks, the feature can be disabled if you so desire. In that case, the security fix or other adjustments will be included in the next full operating system update. As with all security-based updates, it's important that it's enabled and the patches are installed as soon as possible to ensure the security of your data and the general sanctity of your device.