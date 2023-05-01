What Are Apple Rapid Security Responses (And Why You Should Install Them ASAP)

Ensuring that your Apple device's software is up to date is paramount in not only having access to all of the latest iPad, iPhone, and Mac features, but also making sure that the operating system's security is up to date. As anyone familiar with cyber security knows, hackers and bad actors are hard at work trying to find security exploits essentially the moment a new software update goes live.

Previously, if an exploit impacting its software was made known to Apple, it may have taken some time to get a fix out as it had to be bundled in with a full update. Apple hopes to mitigate that wait time and get important fixes out in a speedier fashion with a feature it calls Rapid Security Responses. These responses allow the company to release security fixes without necessitating a full iOS, macOS, or iPadOS update, a rather vital improvement for anyone concerned about the security of their device.