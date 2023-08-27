Why Screen Time May Harm Development In Babies

As screens continue to make inroads into our daily lives, their physical as well as psychological impact has become a topic of debate in the medical community. In the past few years, multiple research papers have worked to illuminate the detrimental impact of easily accessible devices like phones and tablets, especially on children's physical and mental well-being. A fresh study focused on children at one year of age found that excessive screen time is linked with delayed development of crucial skills such as communication, motor functions, and problem-solving capabilities.

According to the study, "greater screen time for children aged 1 year was associated with developmental delays in communication and problem-solving at ages 2 and 4 years." Just to be clear here, the study couldn't establish a definitive causal link between screen time exposure and development delays, but the test results found a pattern suggesting that screen time could at least be one contributing issue.

The research, which has been published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, examined the impact of screen time exposure in children as young as one year and examined how it affects the five key cognitive development domains. The team targeted communication, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving, and social-personal skills as part of the analysis, and then used the Ages & Stages Questionnaires to assess the signs of development delays among 7,097 children that were part of the study.