What To Know Before Resetting Your iPhone

One time or another, we've all reached the point in our phone-using lives where we've been left with no choice but to reset. It could be because you're troubleshooting a problem or, perhaps, you want to give the phone away. Regardless, it's a pretty drastic step that will undo all personalization, delete all media, and remove the accounts you may have registered on your smartphone.

On the iPhone, there are broadly two types of resets. You'll find them when you open the Settings app, tap General, scroll down, and select Transfer and Reset iPhone. The first one is called Reset, and despite its name, it's not for factory resetting your phone. When you tap it, you'll only see options to reset your iPhone's settings, dictionary, and screen layout back to default. When we say "reset," we actually mean the option that says "Erase All Content and Settings." Selecting this option will sign you out of your Apple ID, delete your personal data, and essentially take the phone back to how it was when you took it out of the box the first time.

While it may be tempting just to tap the button and reset the whole phone, some things you don't know could make the process a little easier — or deter you from resetting it altogether. We've compiled some important factors you should consider before tapping the Erase All Content and Settings button on your iPhone.