How To Restore Your iPhone From A Backup

With your iPhone becoming such an integral part of your daily routine, it's no longer surprising that it stores a substantial portion of your digital life — from cherished photos and videos to important PDFs and notes. Just like with any other digital data, your files vulnerable to threats like bugs and accidental erasure.

That's why it's always a good practice to back your iPhone up to preserve your media, apps, and even setting preferences. This backup can come in handy in situations when you lost or damaged your device, your phone suffered an unfixable glitch, or you simply wanted to upgrade to a newer model.

Apple offers two ways to back up your iPhone: via iCloud, and computer. We'll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to restore these backup versions to a newly bought iPhone, or one that has undergone a factory reset, so you can seamlessly bring your new device back to the familiar state it was in before.