5 Apps That Let You Use Your iPhone As A Webcam

There are many reasons why iPhone users prefer to use their phone camera to the built-in webcam of their Mac devices. It could be because your Mac camera is broken or damaged, or maybe you need more flexibility with angles, for example, if you're demonstrating physical exercises or giving cooking instructions. In fact, it doesn't even have to be that serious; you may just want a better-quality camera. After all, the latest iPhones have the kind of picture quality that rivals even professional cameras.

Over time, many developers have seen the need for better-quality video, especially now that we're conducting more and more of our conversations online. Thankfully, there's no shortage of apps that allow iPhones to be used as webcams, whether it's for personal or professional video calls. But, before you can get started using these apps, you'll need to connect your iPhone to your Mac.

Although plenty of third-party apps have tried to use the iPhone as a wireless webcam in the past, Continuity Camera was one of the biggest features that arrived with Apple's macOS Ventura update. With Continuity Camera, you can make your iPhone act as an external video camera and microphone for your Mac, plus other capabilities like scanning documents or taking photos that will appear in Apple apps such as Messages, Mail, or TextEdit. Here's how to set up Continuity Camera and the apps you can use with it today.