These Hidden iPhone FaceTime Reactions Will Trigger On Screen Effects

You might associate FaceTime with making video and voice calls, but there's a lot more you can do with the app. For example, FaceTime works on Android and Windows devices if you share a link to a FaceTime call. This lets users who don't have an Apple device join a FaceTime call on the web — albeit with a limited interface.

If everyone on the call has an iPhone or Mac, you can share your screen with FaceTime, or use SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, and even start a workout with another person or group. FaceTime even offers neat features like Spatial Audio, Portrait blur, the ability to filter background sounds, and enable live captions.

With the release of iOS 17, Apple rolled out even more features for FaceTime. You can now leave a FaceTime voicemail (audio or video) if someone misses your call. You can even make FaceTime calls on Apple TV by using your iPhone or iPad as a webcam. Another neat feature Apple has brought to FaceTime is the ability to use hand reactions to trigger on-screen 3D effects, like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more.